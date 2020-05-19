Carice van Houten on Game of Thrones Season 8: I loved the ending and the randomness of just picking a king

In a recent interview to commemorate a year since the release of Game of Thrones' series finale, Carice van Houten spoke candidly about the major fan backlash season 8 received and why she actually liked the ending.

It's been a year since fans had to bid farewell to Game of Thrones, a show which changed television history forever. However, the fandom was left with a bitter aftertaste as the ending was not what they had expected it to be. In a recent interview with Insider, Carice van Houten, who GoT fans know as Melisandre, spoke candidly on her thoughts regarding the ending as well as the major fan backlash to season 8. "I loved the ending. I loved the randomness of just picking a king," Carice shared.

This is also the reason why the 43-year-old actor loved the first season as Robert Baratheon, who was the king didn't want to be one. This gave everyone the lesson at the beginning itself, which is, "Why are you striving for that sort of power when, obviously, it doesn't make you happy?" Moreover, Carice added, "I loved the randomness and clumsiness of picking some guy, which is very representative of the world right now, as crazy people are ruling the world. I thought it was a great comparison. The fact that some people were so disappointed is because everything before that was so good."

Houten feels it's a bit "ungrateful" as the fans have had such great times and they are going to be "disappointed" as it's not going to go exactly how they anticipated. Carice thought that the criticism was a sign of how good Game of Thrones was.

While Houten has distanced herself from the fan criticism; which she finds fascinating, the actress did take offense for the writers, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, to the petition signed by 1.5 million fans demanding a Game of Thrones Season 8 remake. "That's beyond fandom. That's extremism. That's scary. Knowing the writers and knowing how f*****g great they are, they don't deserve that. I think they are probably cool enough to deal with that but still, they are human beings, they are trying to make a good product," Carice stated to Insider.

