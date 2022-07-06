Carlos Santana collapses on stage during a concert in Michigan due to 'heat exhaustion'; Reports

Carlos Santana passed out on stage during a concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on Tuesday night. Several social media posts consisting of videos went viral where the guitar legend was seen waving to fans as he was wheeled off stage following his collapse. The musician was reportedly treated immediately after his shocking fall.

As reported by Variety, Santana was about 20 minutes into his set when he sat down on the drum riser when he was performing the song Joy and then fell backwards. Medical personnel rushed onstage after the musician collapsed. Although it was later reported that it wasn't a serious medical issue that caused the guitar legend to collapse.

According to NBC News, the 74-year-old's manager later informed in a statement that he was "doing well."It was also informed by the musician's manager that the cause of his collapse was a result of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Following the recent incident though, Santana's upcoming show which was scheduled for Wednesday in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, has now been postponed until further notice according to the statement shared by his manager.

The musician has currently been on The Miraculous Supernatural Tour which still has 21 dates left through late August following which Santana is scheduled to head back to Las Vegas for his residency at the House of Blues. Previously, the guitarist's health became a cause of concern in December, when he cancelled a number of performances in Las Vegas after he underwent an unspecified and unscheduled heart procedure.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things: Metallica call it an 'honour' to be a part of Eddie's journey with Master of Puppets scene