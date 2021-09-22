Carly Rae Jepsen pens an emotional note on ten year anniversary of Call Me Maybe; SEE POST

Carly Rae Jepsen marked the tenth anniversary of her breakthrough song "Call Me Maybe" by sharing a story from her early days as a pop artist. ‘Call Me Maybe,' released on September 20, 2011, was recorded for Jepsen's EP ‘Curiosity,' and was subsequently featured on her album ‘Kiss,' a year later. The song, which she characterized as "a lightning bolt to my little life," went on to top the charts in a number of nations worldwide.

Check out her post here:

On Tuesday, the singer took to social media and penned that prior to the debut of 'Call Me Maybe,' she was working as a waitress while her music career was taking off. One day, she overheard a table of 12 ridiculing one of her earlier songs that was receiving radio play, oblivious to the fact that they were being served by the singer. “That night before they left I printed off their bill and signed my name confidently in bold letters on the back of the receipt. I said, ‘Thanks for letting me take care of you tonight! Also, I signed the back of your receipt since I hear you are all such big fans!’,” she wrote.

She further wrote, “Their jaws dropped, we had a laugh and I may have received a slightly bigger tip than usual. The point is, don’t give up on your dreams, kids. Not three months later ‘Call Me Maybe’ was released and let’s just say I hope that song really annoyed them.” However, Jepsen continued by thanking her followers for "joyous videos, silly dances, and wild nights together in different countries." “You have opened my world and my heart with this adventure of a song and I could not be more grateful to you all.”

As per NME, In the years since, Jepsen has released three albums: 'Emotion,' 'Dedicated,' and 'Dedicated Side B.' Shortly after releasing 'Dedicated Side B' last year, Jepsen revealed that she had recorded a whole album during her quarantine with longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe. “Tavish and I have already made an entire quarantine album, and it is very different, it’s kind of fun! We had to do it around Zoom or things like that so it’s been like a challenge but a really fun one! You kind of write differently that way.”

ALSO READ:Billie Eilish REVEALS about launching vegan Air Jordan sneakers with Nike; SEE POST