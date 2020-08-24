  1. Home
Carnival Row finishes shoot for Season 2 in Czech Republic amidst the pandemic

The fantasy series Carnival Row has wrapped up its remaining two weeks of filming in the Czech Republic under strict protocols amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.
The series is the biggest spending production ever to shoot in the country.

The second season began filming on November 11, 2019 but shooting got suspended due to the pandemic shutdown on March 12. Czech Republic allowed resumption of international shoots on May 7, but US productions held back until agreements were in place between Hollywood studios and different unions from the country.

The Czech Film Commission said the marathon shoot is the country's "most financially beneficial foreign production since the introduction of production incentives", reports deadline.com.

" ‘Carnival Row' represents the most amount that foreign filmmakers have ever spent in the Czech Republic and has earned a significant incentive for both seasons filmed," said Helena Bezdek Frankova, director of the Czech Film Fund.

"Bear in mind that this is a direct financial injection into the Czech economy, of which more than 60% goes to non-film SMEs in not only the fields of construction, real estate, hospitality and catering, tourism and transport, but also healthcare, energy, fashion and cosmetics, financial and legal services, and the like. These businesses are often also regional suppliers, not just based in Prague," Frankova added.

The Emmy-nominated series stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before arriving in the country, cast and crew members were tested for Covid-19, and were tested again immediately after arriving. They then remained in quarantine until the test results were available, which is within two to six hours. Amazon Studios and Legendary Television took additional precautions including testing the cast and crew several times a week, reports variety.com.

"It's a testament to the amazing cast and crew of ‘Carnival Row' that it was one of the first global shows to get back on its feet and complete filming. To be sure, we adopted strict health and safety protocols even though the presence of the virus in the Czech Republic is low," said producer David Minkowski from Stillking Films – the Prague-based production services company for the show.

In the show, Bloom and Delevingne tackle immigration and tribalism issues. It tells the story of a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures that live in fear of humans, and are forbidden from living, loving and flying with freedom. In this clash between humans and supernatural creatures, a human detective and a faerie become lovers.

