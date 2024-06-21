Carol Burnett And Dick Van Dyke Reunite As Former Is Honored At Handprint Ceremony

Carol Burnett and Dick Van Dyke reunited for a heartwarming ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, June 20. The occasion marked a watershed moment in Burnett's illustrious career, as she was given the honor of having her handprints and footprints immortalized in cement outside the renowned theater, as per PEOPLE.

A legendary collaboration remembered

Burnett, now 91, and Van Dyke, 98, first worked together on The Carol Burnett Show, a television series that aired for 11 seasons from 1967 to 1978. Their long-standing friendship and professional admiration shone through as Van Dyke attended the ceremony and celebrated Burnett's remarkable achievements in entertainment.

A large number of celebrities and friends attended the ceremony, including Burnett's co-stars from her most recent film, Palm Royale, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, and Allison Janney. Jimmy Kimmel, a talk show host, also paid tribute, recognizing Burnett's decades-long impact on comedy and television.

In an image, Burnett and Van Dyke posed together, their smiles reflecting a shared history of laughter and camaraderie. Bob Mackie, the renowned costume designer who collaborated closely with Burnett, also attended the festivities, adding to the nostalgic atmosphere.

Burnett's journey to Hollywood stardom

Burnett's path to Hollywood stardom was not without challenges. From her days at UCLA to becoming a household name with The Carol Burnett Show and beyond, she has received numerous awards, including six Emmys, six Golden Globes, and a Grammy. Burnett reflected on her career, saying she was grateful for the opportunity to bring joy to audiences and families across generations.

Advertisement

"I made people laugh, made them feel good when they might have been down," Burnett said. "In my fan mail, many say it was the only time the family would get together, to watch and laugh. And that sometimes they were lonesome and were cheered up by our show. That's a good feeling."

Carol Burnett and Dick Van Dyke reunited at the TCL Chinese Theatre to celebrate more than just Burnett's achievements. It shows the long-lasting bonds they formed during the golden age of television. Their friendship and mutual love of entertainment remind us of the magic that occurs when talent and laughter combine.

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix Replies To Comment Body Shaming Her; See What She Said