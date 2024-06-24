Carol Burnett Carries Around A Card To Give To Bartenders For Her Special Cosmopolitan Order? Laura Dern Reveals

Carol Burnett also has her preferences and quirks on taking her beverages. In the event where Burnett, currently 91-year-old, cemented her hands and feet to the ground outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre on June 20, Laura Dern revealed some fun facts about the comedy icon’s favourite cocktail to PEOPLE.

Dern, 57, says that Carol has a card she gives to the bartenders only, to make her the perfect ‘Carol Burnett cosmopolitan.’ It is not just any recipe card but the one with Carol Burnett’s perfect cosmopolitan recipe. Jayme Lemons, a TV and film producer, added that Carol gives out these cards to all bartenders, and each card contains her cute drawing.

Carol Burnett's Hollywood honour revealed with a custom drink card surprise

As per Dern and Lemons, it was the drink card given by Burnett that influenced how they informed her about the honour to be bestowed at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The pair came up with the same styled card just like Burnett’s cocktail card, but this time it had a picture of her standing close to the Hollywood sign.

Dern said that both she and Lemons while one was physically present with the other online gave the card to Burnett and said, "Jayme and I are together, one virtually and one in person, and said, 'We made up this card because you've inspired us so much as producers and everything you've done, and we love the card you've done for bartenders, so we wanted to give you one of our new cards."

"She takes it, and she's like, 'Wait, what?' And it was the card with her likeness," the Big Little Lies star added. "And then we told her."

Carol Burnett's big surprise: Star-studded card reveal leads to tears

Lemons added that Burnett was quite overwhelmed when receiving the recognition as they only put effort into it for two weeks and she cried.

intimate and warm celebration of the event was held on a weekday, and Carol was accompanied by many of her friends and fans of her work such as Laura Dern, Molly Lemons as well as Dick Van Dyke that appeared together with Carol in the Carol Burnett Show, which was popular from 1967 to 1978.

The event was filled with celebrities and popular faces like Bob Mackie and Allison Janney, Bill Hader, Jane Lynch, Lisa Ann Walter, Bob Odenkirk, and Maya Rudolph.

During the ceremony, Jimmy Kimmel also spoke to the audience. Later on, he went to the social media platform to Tweet expressing his appreciation, “Thank you Carol Burnett for giving me the honor of honoring you at your exceptionally well-deserved and long overdue handprint & footprint ceremony this morning in Hollywood."

