Carol Burnett Cements Legacy At TCL Chinese Theatre With Handprints Ceremony; Details Inside

Carol Burnett, a beloved actress and comedienne, was honored on Thursday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood for her lasting impact on entertainment history. The 91-year-old star, known for her iconic TV show The Carol Burnett Show, shared the moment with friends, colleagues, and fans by leaving her handprints and footprints in cement outside the historic theater as per ABC.

Carol Burnett's early years and Hollywood roots

Carol Burnett, a Hollywood native who attended Hollywood High School, returned to her hometown to commemorate this historic event. She was born in San Antonio in 1933 and moved to Hollywood as a child with her grandmother.

Burnett reflected on her upbringing, saying, "If my grandmother is somehow floating around, I know that she is as amazed and thrilled as I am."

Burnett's career spans decades, beginning with her Broadway debut and culminating in her status as a TV icon. Her variety show, which aired from 1967 to 1978, received widespread acclaim and cemented her place as one of television's most popular figures.

"She's an example of leading by instinct and without bitterness," said Laura Dern, Burnett's co-star in AppleTV+'s Palm Royale.

The ceremony: A tribute to Carol Burnett

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the ceremony, which featured heartfelt speeches and tributes from Burnett's peers and admirers. Burnett's versatility was praised by Bob Odenkirk, another co-star from Palm Royale, who noted her ability to excel in both comedy and drama. "Carol, you are heartbreaking, funny, and powerful," Odenkirk said.

Throughout her career, Burnett has received numerous awards, including seven Emmys, a Tony Award, and a Grammy. Her contribution to entertainment goes beyond accolades and she has left an indelible mark on the industry's landscape. "She thrives on challenges that have re-invented television and everything the arts can encompass," according to Dern.

Burnett found the ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre to be particularly moving, as she recalled her childhood visits to the courtyard. "I remember bending down and putting my hands on Betty Grable's handprints," Burnett said, adding, "And now, my handprints are there. I'm really amazed at it."

Burnett's handprints and footprints are among nearly 200 other entertainment luminaries immortalized in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Her journey from Hollywood High School to Broadway stardom and television fame has come full circle with this award. "It means so much," Burnett said, adding, "Just wishing that my grandmother could see this. Maybe she is. She would be thrilled."

In 2013, the intersection of Highland and Selma avenues, adjacent to Hollywood High School, was named after Burnett, cementing her connection to the neighborhood where her remarkable career began.

