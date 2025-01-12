Carol Kane, Broadway's Madame Morrible, Applauds 'Brilliant' Wicked Film Adaptation
Carol Kane, who played Madame Morrible in several Wicked productions, called the film adaptation 'brilliant' and shared that it amazed her, even after performing the role for years on stage.
Veteran actress Carol Kane shared her love for the Wicked film adaptation during the 2025 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 8.
Kane, known for her role as Madame Morrible in various Wicked productions, praised the movie, saying, “I thought the movie was brilliant ... and everyone was so great in it.”
Kane's connection to Wicked spans nearly two decades. She first played Madame Morrible during the show’s first national tour in 2005. In 2006, she brought the role to Broadway, performing from January to November.
Her journey continued with the original Los Angeles cast from February 2007 to January 2008, returning again later that year. She also joined the original San Francisco cast, performing until March 2009.
Reflecting on her experience, Kane shared, “Having done this show for years, it’s sort of amazing that I was still bowled over by what I saw in the film.”
The film adaptation of Wicked features an impressive cast. Michelle Yeoh takes on the role of Madame Morrible, joined by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other cast members include Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Ethan Slater as Boq.
Based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the movie has been split into two parts. Wicked: Part One is now available to purchase, while Wicked: For Good, the second part, will hit theaters on November 21.
