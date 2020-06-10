Carol McGiffin reveals how lockdown has affected her mental health: I have never felt so close to seeking help

Carol McGiffin reveals her mental health went for a toss during the lockdown and for the first time in her life she felt like seeking help.

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin, has spoken about the importance of mental health during the lockdown. The 60-year-old has recently revealed that the lockdown has taken a toll on her mind and it is the first time that she had felt the need to seek help. Speaking out her heart during the ITV show, Carol McGiffin stated, "I have to say now during this lockdown and the stress that's going through everybody's mind at the moment, the sleep problems I'm having, the terrible anxiety dreams I'm having, everything else. I've never felt so close to seeking help in my whole life, and I'm quite old."

"I think I've escaped quite well so far and some days I must say I've got to the point where I think 'I can't get out of bed today," she further added. Carol McGiffin revealed that her own experience during the lockdown has made her understand the struggles of her co-star Denise Welch who has been battling depression for over a decade. "I've always been very sympathetic but I've never really understood how bad can that be and I am getting very close to it now with this because I can't see an end in sight to any of it and the future scares me, my health scares me, everything scares me," she said.

McGiffin had been isolating in France with her husband Mark Cassidy and returned to Loose Women only last week. Back in May panelist, Andrea McLean too opened up about being in a dark space and admitted that she would’ve struggled to cope in the same way when the UK went into lockdown but luckily she had managed to get better through help and support from the beginning which helped her stay stable during the crisis.

