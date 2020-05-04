Carole Baskin gets tricked by two YouTubers into thinking she's being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon

After the Tiger King controversy, Carole Baskin gets pranked by two YouTubers into thinking that she's being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show.

The CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin appeared for her first-ever interview after Netflix series Tiger King shot to fame and got pranked by two YouTubers into believing that she was being interviewed by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. Carole Baskin did not appear in Tiger King’s reunion show after reportedly having been upset over her portrayal in the show. Apart from slamming her wrong portrayal in Tiger King, Carole Baskin is also in the news for rumours that say she killed her ex-husband Don Lewis.

YouTube pranksters Josh Pieter and Archie Manners tricked Carole Baskin into an exclusive interview making her believe that she was on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. The two tricksters downloaded clips from actual Jimmy Fallon interviews and put them into a soundboard on their iPad to gull Carole Baskin. Even though there was nothing groundbreaking in the interview, the fact that they pulled off the prank without getting caught, they definitely deserve some brownie points for it!

Carole Baskin spoke about how Big Cat Rescue is coping during the pandemic. She revealed that she has been taking care of the cats even amidst the lockdown but she has had to "let go" of half of the staff at her sanctuary because of the loss of tourism. "My husband and I live about five miles from the sanctuary and my daughter lives next door to it and so my daughter and I still come into the sanctuary every day because we have to take care of all of the big cats there," Carole said.

"Unfortunately, due to the loss of tourism revenue, we had to let go of about half of our staff, and, thankfully, all of our animal care is been done by volunteers so the animals are still getting their daily care. It means all of us are having to work double-time to ensure all of that happens," she added.

