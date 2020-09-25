Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame REACTS to defamation suit; Denies her role in Don Lewis' disappearance

Tiger King alumni Carole Baskin recently reacted to her recent defamation suit and allegations of killing her ex-husband Don Lewis, scroll down to read what she said.

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin is being sued for defamation over a disrespectful video she posted on YouTube last month. This new suit comes as an update to a previously filed lawsuit against Baskin with Anne McQueen, the former assistant of Baskin's first husband Don Lewis, joining the suit. McQueen alleged the defamation occurred after a video on Baskin's personal YouTube account alleged McQueen had some kind of role in Lewis' still-unsolved disappearance.

Now, speaking with The Associated Press, Baskin released a statement on the updated litigation and maintained her innocence regarding Lewis' disappearance. “I didn’t kill him or have him killed, so there’s no way I’d associate losing him with that word or concept," Baskin wrote. "Any Tiger King reference to killing or murder is strictly based on the fact that so many animal abusers have tried unsuccessfully to kill me either by rallying their minions or hiring hitmen.”

The disappearance of Lewis became a focal point of the Netflix documentary with primary subject Joe Exotic and others alleging that Baskin was involved in some capacity. The lawsuit that McQueen joins was originally filed by Donna Pettis, Lynda Sanchez, and Gale Rathbone, the daughters of Don Lewis. This current lawsuit is for a “pure bill of discovery” rather than monetary compensation if successful it would allow Lewis' children to collect information from Baskin and other defendants that would then, in turn, be used in filing a civil complaint.

