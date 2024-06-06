Carrie-Anne Moss Reveals How Her Role As Trinity In The Matrix Alongside Keanu Reeves  'Transformed' Her Life

Carrie-Anne Moss has sustained her star power as a prolific actress in the film industry for years. Moss has worked in dozens of iconic movies, including The Matrix. She made her character debut as Trinity alongside Keanu Reeves, who played the role of her love interest, Neo, in their sci-fi action movie The Matrix. The actress recently revealed that she never thought of getting the role of Trinity in this hugely popular film franchise, which remarkably catapulted her to superstardom in 1999.

Carrie-Anne Moss on getting the role of Trinity in The Matrix

Carrie-Anne Moss recently opened up about how she never thought in a 'million years' that she would get the opportunity to play the role of Trinity in the hugely famous The Matrix film franchise, led by acting genius Keanu Reeves.

She made her head-turning debut as Trinity, starting with the 1999 movie The Matrix, and then reprised her role in three more sequels: The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and The Matrix Resurrections.

In a recent interview with People magazine, she opened up about how the role helped transform her life. Moss told the outlet that she had never considered that she would land this iconic opportunity, noting, "Never thought in a million years I would get it."

She then admitted that the role helped change her life, saying, “Getting that job was the moment that transformed a lot in my life, for sure.”

Before Carrie-Anne Moss took the role, several A-list actresses, including Sandra Bullock, reportedly turned down the offer.

Keanu Reeves gushed about his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss' performance as Trinity

In a previous interview with People magazine, Keanu Reeves gushed about his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss' portrayal of Trinity in The Matrix series. Reeves said his co-star Moss has an exceptional ability to convey depth and emotion through her performances.

The actress also joined Reeves in the interview as he gushed about her performance, saying, "In all your performances, your eyes, I always see what's behind the eyes, what communicates. And there's always such a presence, and even in vulnerability, a strength."

The Matrix is available for streaming on Netflix.