Carrie-Anne Moss REVEALS she wants to team up with Keanu Reeves in John Wick 5

Since their collaboration on the first Matrix film more than 20 years ago, stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have maintained a deep connection and respect for one another, especially when it comes to their other film and television projects.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves haven't worked together onscreen for nearly two decades, but The Matrix Resurrections, which opened in theatres and simultaneously on HBO Max on December 22, 2021, has brought them back together. The film begins with Trinity and Neo going about their usual lives while Neo solves the mystery of whether the events of The Matrix actually occurred or are the product of an inability to discern imagination from reality. Their love, which has been the emotional foundation of the entire franchise, will prove to be their most valuable asset once again in discovering the truth and saving the day.

When Carrie was asked about her favourite Keanu part while she and Reeves were speaking with People about The Matrix Resurrections. She stated that she enjoys John Wick. When Keanu inquired whether she wanted to play an assassin in one of the John Wick movies, she said, "I'd love to." Keanu cautioned her to be careful what she wished for, implying that he would start the ball moving.

However, the entire John Wick franchise has been built around cameos by prominent performers who come out to have fun and fight alongside or against Reeves in the blockbuster movie. This includes Halle Berry, John Leguizamo, Ian McShane, Common, and - in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 - Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, and Bill Skarsgrd. Carrie-Anne Moss would be an excellent choice for this cast, who appear to be having a great time bringing the byzantine, assassin-filled world of Wick to life.

