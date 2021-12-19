Carrie-Anne Moss on stepping back into the world of The Matrix: I was so thrilled

Carrie-Anne Moss, 54, will return to the role that made her famous when The Matrix asks us all to take the red pill again on December 22. Moss first appeared as Trinity, a motorcycle-riding, badass, PVC-clad hacker, in 1999, and despite the character not surviving the original trilogy, she is back for the fourth instalment, The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, this time without her sister Lilly.

However, when asked how she initially felt when she was asked to join the cast of The Matrix again, the star revealed she was moved by the possibility of portraying her role as Trinity again. Carrie said, "I think when Lana first mentioned it to me, we talked on the phone. I never in a million years expected to ever get that phone call. I think I protected my heart a little bit—was it really going to happen? But, I was so thrilled to be back in that world, in that creative space with her, in that camaraderie with Keanu again with the friendship that we have—and the opportunity to play this character alongside him as Neo again."

Interestingly, it looks like it wasn't only Carrie who was thrilled to play her role again as she also revealed how excited her kids were when they got to know about the upcoming movie. The actor said, "To do it at this phase in my life with all this life experience, to have raised my beautiful family and to tell my children, “I’m going to do this again…” And they’re like, “What!?” It was quite exciting. And it still is. We’re all thrilled. I’m so excited for the world to see the film."

Meanwhile, Carrie also opened up about what we can expect from the upcoming movie. "One of the things I love about this movie is all of the different themes that Lana is able to put into her art." She further said, "How it just makes you think, it makes you open your mind, it makes you see things from a different perspective, it makes you ask questions you’ve never asked before. It’s definitely not just a movie."

The Matrix Resurrections has been directed by Lana Wachowski and also stars Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra and Jada Pinkett Smith in key roles. The film is slated to release in theatres and on streaming on December 22, 2021.

