Carrie-Anne Moss talks about Trinity and Neo's reunion in The Matrix Resurrections, admits being 'blown away'

Carrie-Anne Moss, who will reprise her role as Trinity in The Matrix Resurrections, says she was taken away by how her character is portrayed in the next film. Moss returns in the long-awaited fourth instalment, which will be released in theatres on December 22nd, with Keanu Reeves, who portrays Neo in the series.

The original Matrix trilogy started more than a decade ago and concluded in 2003 with The Matrix Revolutions, which saw the deaths of its two main protagonists, Neo and Trinity. The return of both characters has been shown in trailers for the next film, prompting fans to speculate about the in-universe mechanics of their comeback. In addition to footage, official photographs have revealed that Morpheus will return, but as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and that a new Agent Smith will be introduced.

In an interview with The Guardian as per Screenrant, Moss says she was "blown away" by the writing and the manner in which the characters reunited. She reveals that returning to The Matrix series was not a difficult choice, but it came as a complete surprise. The actress also says that the film develops on the prior films in ways she "could never have imagined."

Moss' remarks will reassure fans who have been waiting to hear more about Neo and Trinity's return to the series. The Matrix is famed for its intricate tale, which is packed with metaphors and religious and philosophical references, and it has always been followed by fan speculations. While the promotional material has been heavy on cinematic spectacle, they have managed to reveal virtually little about the narrative other than the reunion of Neo and Trinity.

