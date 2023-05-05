Carrie Fisher aka Princess Leia gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star on 'Star Wars Day'

Carrie Fisher, the iconic Hollywood star best known for her performance as Princess Leia in the Star Wars film series received her Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late star received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, Thursday, on the special occasion of 'Star Wars Day'. Billie Lourd, the daughter of Carrie Fisher accepted the star on behalf of her late mother. The doting daughter attended the event in a metallic dress with her mother's portrait printed on it.

Billie Lourd reacts to Carrie Fisher's Hollywood Walk of Fame

The proud daughter, who accepted the Star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on behalf of Carrie Fisher, threw her mother's favourite glitters on it as a tribute. "My mother used to say that you weren’t actually famous until you became a Pez dispenser. Well, people eat candy out of her neck every day. I would say you aren’t actually famous until you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," stated Billie Lourd. "My mom is a double-whammy — a Pez dispenser and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now. Mama, you’ve made it," she added.

Billie recalls her first reaction to Princess Leia

During her interaction with the media, Billie Lourd also recalled how Carrie Fisher introduced her to the Star Wars series and her famous character, Princess Leia. According to Lourd, she was not really impressed with the film series and complained to her mom that 'it's too loud'. However, things changed when was in middle school, and her friends began to ask about her mom. "That day I realized, staring at the screen, that no one will be as hot or cool as Princess Leia," Billie Lourd recalled.

According to Lourd, she started acknowledging that her mother is, in fact, cool, after attending various fan interactions with Carrie Fisher. "People waited in lines for hours just to meet her, people had tattoos of her, people named their children after her," she revealed.

