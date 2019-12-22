Carrie Fisher’s brother shares spooky after death note from Star Wars actress

Carrie Fisher’s brother recently shared a spooky after death note from Star Wars actress. Read on to check out.

Todd Fisher, brother of Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, recently found a note from the late star and it is all things spooky. The actress passed away in December 2016 after experiencing a medical emergency on her flight to Los Angeles. The actress' death was followed by her mother, Debbie Reynolds' death. According to a report by The New York Post, Todd found the letter in his mother Debbie’s desk, while he was searching for Carrie’s Star Wars items that could be contributed to a museum.

Todd asserted that Debbie used to keep all her precious belonging, the ones that were close to her heart, on the desk. While he had been through it before, this time he found a letter that he hadn’t come across before. The piece of paper was a dedication page from a book by the English writer Adrian Tinniswood and was covered with his sister’s “unmistakable” handwriting. What he read in the letter gave Todd absolute chills.

"I am dead. How are you? I’ll see you soon … I would call and tell you what this is like, but there is no reception up here.” The note did not end there. In the letter, Carrie apparently stated that she is in a “new heavenly location” and has finally landed the part that she had been rehearsing for all her life. “Cut. New scene, new setup, new heavenly location. I have finally got the part that I have been rehearsing for all my life. God gave me the part. This is the end of the road I have been touring on all my life,” the note concluded.

While Todd admitted that he did not know when Carrie wrote the seemingly spiritual note, he did assert that he found it meaningful. Stating that people keep asking him how he dealt with the loss of two of the most important women in his life, the actor’s brother admitted that he was able to move on due to his faith. “Part of it is the faith that we all shared, my mother, my sister and I — the idea that we shall meet again,” he told NYP.

