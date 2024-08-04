Carrie Fisher's Iconic Princess Leia Costume From Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Sold At 175K USD; Details

Heritage Auctions in Dallas recently held an exciting sale that included the famous costume worn by Princess Leia when she was captured by Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi. Carrie Fisher's iconic gold bikini sold for an impressive $175,000 to an anonymous bidder.

This auction was part of a two-day event that featured over 500 Hollywood memorabilia items, according to CNN. The seven-piece costume, which includes hip rings, an armlet, and a bracelet, is beloved by fans and regarded as one of the most iconic outfits in the Star Wars franchise.

Costume designer Nilo Rodis-Jamero created the gold bikini based on his sketches. Richard Miller created it with resin and urethane. In a behind-the-scenes documentary, Miller explained that the skimpy design was meant to reflect Fisher's character development throughout the trilogy.

Miller recalled, "Director George Lucas wanted to demonstrate Princess Leia's development and maturation over the three episodes. That was why the slave costume was introduced."

Despite its iconic status, Fisher was not pleased with the bikini. According to Miller, the costume did not fit well because it was created using a mannequin modeled after Fisher's body. Fisher had lost about 5kg by the time they filmed the movie, so the bikini "really hung on her."

In a 2016 interview with NPR, Fisher expressed her dissatisfaction with the outfit, saying, "Nearly naked, which is not a style choice for me. ... It wasn't my choice. When [director George Lucas] showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding and it made me very nervous. I had to sit very straight because I couldn't have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight."

Richard Miller, who died in 2022 at the age of 80, played an important role in creating the iconic costume. His work on the gold bikini remains an important part of his legacy. Despite Fisher's personal dissatisfaction with the outfit, it has become a symbol of her character's strength and evolution throughout the Star Wars franchise.

The sale of this costume shows the Star Wars series' enduring popularity and cultural significance. Collectors and fans continue to value these pieces of Hollywood history, as evidenced by the high price paid at auction.

