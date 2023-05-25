Carrie star Samantha Weinstein passes away at 28 after cancer battle

Samantha Weinstein, a Canadian actress, breathed her last breath on May 14. Her family members announced the news of her death on social media. The actress passed away at 28 after a valiant battle of more than two years with cancer. She was best known for playing the role of Heather in the 2013 remake of the horror movie ‘Carrie’ and lending her voice to a number of animated series.

Samantha Weinstein passes away at 28, family informs

The news was announced through an Instagram post shared by her family. The post read, "Sam died on May 14th at 11:25am surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto.” The note added, "After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure." The post was shared with a carousel of pictures of Weinstein edited to look like she was floating in a galaxy.

Samantha shared her cancer journey on social media

Samantha boldly shared her battle with cancer and her treatment on social media, including how she was diagnosed for the first time at the age 25. She spoke about the time when she noticed that her stomach was "strangely bloated" while she was returning from a friend's house.

According to her father, Weinstein made the decision to live life to the fullest after learning she had cancer. She paid a visit to Japan and Hawaii during her battle. According to her parents, Philanthropy was her passion and she had asked them to continue making donations to various organizations on her behalf after her passing. Her mother claimed that Weinstein's legacy will continue forever.

In October 2022, she tied the knot with Michael. On May 1, Samantha shared her last Instagram post, which featured a photo of the actress and her newly-wed husband Michael Knutson enjoying their honeymoon.

Speaking of Samantha Gail Weinstein, the actress was born on March 20, 1995, in Toronto, Ontario. At the tender age of six, she began her professional career in acting. She has appeared in several popular movies such as Siblings (2004), Big Girl (2005), Ninth Street Chronicles (2006), The Stone Angel (2007), and Toronto Stories (2008) by the time she turned 13. Not just that, she was the youngest artist ever to bag an ACTRA Award for her role in Big Girl.

