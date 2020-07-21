Carrie Underwood announces her first Christmas album My Gift amidst COVID 19: So much love has gone into this

Carrie Underwood just took fans by surprise when she announced that she will be dropping her very first Christmas album My Gift in September 2020. The country singer shared this news via Instagram alongside a video of snippets from her recording sessions.

Christmas may come early this year as Carrie Underwood just announced that she will release her first Christmas album in September. The singer, 37, shared the news on Instagram along with a preview of the album cover. Underwood wrote, “I realize we’re in the middle of a summer heatwave, but I couldn’t wait to tell you….at long last, my very first Christmas album #MyGift is coming September 25!” “So much love has gone into this and I cannot wait to share it with you!” she exclaimed as she announced the exciting news.

In the past, Underwood has recorded several Christmas songs including What Child Is This and The First Noel, but this will be her first full-length Christmas album. The country singer opened up about her inspiration to work on a holiday record in a video trailer for My Gift. “This year, it was just kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album,” she said. “I just felt like this was such a fitting time. I kind of feel like it’s a more perfect time than ever to record an album like this. I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album, and it’s something that really has to be well thought out. So right after the Cry Pretty Tour 360 was over, this was the next step I knew I wanted to take,” she said.

The My Gift album will include a mix of holiday classics and original material. Underwood hasn’t released the tracklist yet, but she did hint at one song that may be included. “I started thinking about individual songs, and one of my favourites is Little Drummer Boy,” she said. “It’s one of my favourites because the sentiment behind it is just so honest. There’s a little boy, and of course, I think of my 5-year-old son Isaiah.”

She also revealed why the album is called My Gift. “I love music, I love singing," she said. "That is my personal gift that I have that I get to do, that I’m so blessed to do, and I want to use that gift, and I want to give it back to Jesus,” she said. “That’s kind of why I landed on My Gift as an album title.”

While Christmas may seem far away right now, Underwood said the turbulent times we are living in make this the perfect time to release a Christmas album and to reflect on the holiday’s messages of thankfulness and togetherness. “Now more than ever, we all need to focus on what Christmas is about, rely more on our family,” she said. “Even though it has been a tough year, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can come in the worst times, or in the most stressful times, and it makes you more thankful for the things you do have.”

