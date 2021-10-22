Carrie Underwood CALLS OUT husband Mike Fisher over THIS reason; Find out

Stars are exactly like us, even down to their spouses' irritating behaviors. Carrie Underwood, on the other hand, may be coping with something a little more severe. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the country singer released a video of "things I wouldn't put up with if I didn't love him" in celebration of her song "If I Didn't Love You," which she co-wrote with Jason Aldean, in which she called out her husband’s annoying habits.

So, what irritates the performer about her spouse of 11 years, Mike Fisher? For one thing, he has "dead things" on the wall, such as stuffed and mounted deer heads, a turkey, and a taxidermied coyote—all of which are likely to irritate Underwood, a lifelong vegetarian as per E! News. However, she also mentioned some of Fisher's more irritating habits, such as putting filthy clothing on the floor and his extensive hat collection, but, as one would imagine, it's the collection of dead animals that drew the most attention on social media. "I can't with the dead things everywhere," one fan commented. "That must be real love."

Meanwhile, after more than a decade of marriage and two sons together, it's clear the couple has accepted each other's quirks—even if they involve dead animals. "Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here's to many, many more! Love you!," Underwood wrote on their anniversary in July.

However, with his own post of their wedding photo, Fisher echoed, "Hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here's to many more with the best partner I could imagine!!"

