Carrie Underwood Escapes House Fire Days After Taking A Tumble During Rainwashed Performance

Carrie Underwood and her family are safe after a fire was doused at the country star’s Tennessee home on Sunday, June 16. According to WKRN News 2, several crews were dispatched to the singer’s Williamson County property over the Father's Day weekend following a “fully involved fire" call at around 9: 40 p.m.

The outlet reported that firefighters were able to extinguish the fire promptly thanks to a 10,000-gallon water tank that Underwood maintained on the premises, considering the rural location of her abode.

A statement from Underwood and the Williamson County Fire/Rescue Department

A spokesperson for Underwood, in a statement to People, confirmed that the Cowboy Casanova singer’s family — including her husband Mike Fisher, their two sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5 — and their pets were all safe following the house fire, which was limited to the garage, thanks to the firefighting team’s prompt response.

“There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained,” they said. “There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed.”

In an update shared on social media by the Williamson County Fire/Rescue Department, crews from all eight of its stations responded to the fire alarm call. “Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house,” the message read, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Country star narrowly escaped another mishap recently

The singer is busy throughout the summer with back-to-back performances including her next Carrie Underwood — Live in Concert date set for June 21 in Canandaigua, New York.

During her performance at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach on June 9, Underwood narrowly escaped sustaining major injuries as she tripped and fell while walking off stage and down some stairs amid inclement weather, per a TikTok video. The apparent slip occurred after Underwood finished her rendition of Welcome To The Jungle by Guns N’ Roses in a torrential downpour.

The show continued for dedicated fans who didn't flee from the rain, as Underwood still had a song left to perform. She proceeded to sing her smash single Before He Cheats as the rain persisted.

Underwood shared a video of the seminal moment on her social media, writing, “We won't let a little rain stop us! We won't let a massive downpour stop us, either!” The country crooner also shared a series of photos from the epic show on her Instagram, writing, “Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget.”

