Carrie Underwood Goes A Cappella After Facing Technical Issues At Donald Trump's Inaugural Ceremony

Carrie Underwood stunned with an a cappella rendition of America the Beautiful at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday after technical issues derailed the scheduled music for the performance.

Underwood kicked off the impressive lineup of musical performances at the event and was introduced immediately after Trump’s swearing-in ceremony and speech. Major technical glitches reportedly caused the crowd to wait for nearly two minutes before she could begin her song.

Underwood led the performances among several musical acts announced for the inaugural events. Trump’s swearing-in ceremony had been moved indoors to the Rotunda due to a probable arctic blast, as temperatures outside had dipped into the low 20s, according to forecasts.

While the Grammy winner was waiting, an usher whispered in her ear about the unresolvable technical glitches. She then invited the crowd to sing along as she began the tune a cappella.

The Jesus, Take the Wheel singer said, “You know the words, help me out here,” before starting to sing without accompaniment.

Underwood expressed her excitement about the opportunity to perform at the presidential event. She had previously told People, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.”

She also emphasized the need for unity and hope for a brighter future, adding, “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and look to the future.”

Advertisement

In addition to Carrie Underwood, artists such as Kid Rock, the Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus, Liberty University’s Praise Choir, and others also performed at Donald Trump’s swearing-in events.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Inauguration: Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Greenwood, Carrie Underwood, And Others Set To Perform