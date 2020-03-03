Carrie Underwood opens up about getting body shamed; REVEALS she survived on 800 calories a day

Carrie Underwood opened up about being body-shamed during her American Idol days and revealed that she survived on 800 calories a day to lose weight.

During her latest interviews, Carrie Underwood opened up about being body-shamed for gaining weight after her American Idol win. The singer revealed that she made some drastic changes in her diet to lose weight because she was under pressure. The singer revealed that she used to consume 800 calories a day to get in shape. While she now realises that she shouldn’t have taken all those comments seriously, the singer admitted that they affected her back then.

Carrie told Women’s Health that she channelized all the hate she was receiving into doing something positive for herself. After the show ended in 2005, the singer started counting calories while she was on the American Idols Live! Tour. She said after making these changes in her life, she started sleeping better and felt like she had more energy to keep up with the jam-packed schedule. Although it wasn’t a smooth sail. The singer revealed that she had her bad days when she would “fall off the wagon.”

She said it wasn’t easy for her to stick to the restricted diet because her body would constantly ask for more calories and carbs but she managed to control those urges. She said she sticks to her rules and as a result, feels great about herself. She also mentioned that her idea of self-care is her gym time. It helps her relieve stress. While Carry still maintains a healthy diet, she keeps treating herself to wine, which according to her, is good for her heart.

ASLO READ: Carrie Underwood reveals her son Isaiah Fisher thinks she is 70 years old; Read details

Read More