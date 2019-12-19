Carrie Underwood reveals her body took time to feel normal after having second son; Says 'It was frustrating’

Carrie Underwood recently revealed that her body took time to feel normal after having second son and the process was frustrating. Read on for more details.

Carrie Underwood, who welcomed her second child in January 2019, recently revealed that after giving birth to her son Jacob, the societal pressure to have her body bounce back right always too much to take. While the singer took time off to take care of her newborn and is not back in action with her music and stage performances, she initially felt surprised that it took her awhile to feel like herself again considering it wasn’t that hard the first time she gave birth, she told People.

Stating that she bounced back fast after the first pregnancy, the singer admitted that it was frustrating when her body took time to get back to her the second time. She constantly kept asking herself, “Why wasn’t it like the first time?” She further stated that the slower recovery might have had something to do with the fact that she was four years older this time. Although the singer is still working hard to snap back to her old self, she also makes sure that she is being kind to herself in the process.

The Grammy Award winner revealed that she is taking it one step at a time. And while she has been getting back into her routine slowly with working out and eating well, she is specifically focusing on her mental health for now. She asserted that sticking to fitness becomes extremely stressful during the holiday season, but she likAes to focus in enjoying the moment with her family and not think anything else. And once new year is over, she will again head back to her healthy lifestyle.

Read More