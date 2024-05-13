'Carrying My Daughter': Glee Star Lea Michele Reveals Gender Of Her Second Child In Sweet Mother's Day Post

Lea Michele, 37 is one of the most popular and relevant celebrities on social media. The actress garnered prominence in terms of her fame due to her role as Rachel in the hit Glee series.

The 37-year-old actress shared about her second pregnancy with her fans in March 2024 via an Instagram post. The fans are elated as the actress revealed the gender of her and her husband Zandy Reich’s soon-to-born baby.

Lea Michele reveals her second child’s gender

The Scream Queens star shared a beautiful Instagram post during Mothe’s Day weekend announcing the gender of her baby.

The actress appeared to be holding a pink rose bouquet and caressing her baby bump in the picture. She captioned the post saying. “The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter.”

The 37-year-old actress chose the right occasion of Mother's Day to reveal the gender of her child. The fans expressed their surprise and congratulated the actress.

A fan wrote, "finally a mini rachel berry! contrats mama, happy for you!" Another fan wrote, "I JUST SAW YOU SAID CARRING MY DAUGHTER AND NOW IN REALLY SCREAMING! I'm so happy for you baby. llove you."

Many fans are eager to know the due date of the baby. Michele and her husband Reich exchanged vows in 2019 and the pair welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2020 named Ever.

Lea Michele faults her baby bump at the Met Gala

The Same Time, Next Christmas actress graced the green carpet of this year’s Garden Of Time-themed Met Gala. The actress proudly flaunted her baby bump in a turquoise colored silk gown by Rodarte. The gown also had white flowers on the one-sided straps that went above her shoulder. She elevated the gown's beauty with a tulle cape consisting of silk almond blossom details.

The actress kept her make-up simple which properly complimented her outfit. She let her hair loose while posing on the green carpet.

