'Cars were swerving out of the way': How 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson saved his mother's life while she doesn't 'remember' it

Dwayne Johnson's heroic act

At just 15 years old, Dwayne Johnson found himself in a heart-stopping situation that forever changed his perspective on life. During a family outing, an intense argument between his parents escalated, leaving his mother in a distressed state. Following them in a separate car, Johnson witnessed his parents' car swerving erratically on the road as the argument escalated. This sight was just the beginning of a life-altering moment. He remembers the situation as "Their car starts swerving, and I can clearly see they are arguing."

As the argument reached its peak, Johnson's father pulled over to the side of the road, and his mother, consumed by distress, stepped out of the car with an unsettling glazed look in her eyes. To Johnson's horror, she began walking towards oncoming traffic on the busy I-65 interstate. The gravity of the situation hit Johnson like a ton of bricks, and in that instant, he understood the fragility of life.

The courageous rescue

Without hesitation, Johnson leaped into action. Ignoring his own safety, he rushed out of his car and reached his mother in the nick of time. With emotions running high and horns blaring, he managed to pull her away from the danger, sparing her from the oncoming traffic. His actions demonstrated the incredible strength and bravery that would later define his Hollywood career.

Johnson learned a new lesson

Reflecting on the incident, Johnson acknowledged the profound lesson he learned that day – how precious life can be, how fleeting it can be unrecognizable and this experience cemented its importance to appreciate each moment and affirm the appreciation of the relationships we hold. "She had a glazed look over her eyes that I had never seen before," he said. Johnson added, "And she walks right into the middle of I-65 and continues to walk down into oncoming traffic. And my heart stopped. Horns were blowing, and cars were swerving out of the way."

As traumatic as the incident was, Johnson’s mother was lucky not to remember it, saving her grief to relive the terrible moment. Speaking on the same, The Rock shared, "The irony is my mom has no idea that it even happened ... She does not remember anything, thank God."

