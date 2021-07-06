Carson Daly describes Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's wedding a 'perfect blend of country and glamour'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding was officiated by their friend Carson Daly who in a recent interview revealed all about the tasteful ceremony and what it meant for him to be a part of it.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Oklahoma estate. Photos from their tasteful wedding were recently released by the couple on social media and it looked nothing less than a fairytale wedding. The couple's adorable wedding was officiated by their close friend Carson Daly. The American TV personality is known to share a special bond with the duo and hence his presence was crucial. In a recent interview with Today, Daly spoke about his experience of attending the wedding.

While describing the ceremony, Daly said, "The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is.” Carson further went on to call it a "perfect blend of country and glamour."

Daly also expressed his happiness about getting to officiate the wedding as he said, "It was incredible to be part of such an important moment in their lives."

During his interview with Today, Daly also spoke about how Shelton and Stefani may seem like an unlikely pairing but they are in fact perfect for each other. Talking about his close pals' relationship, he compared their distinct natures to a combination of "fried chicken with a glass of champagne." Although he further stated that despite their differences, “they just work” as a couple.

Stefani and Shelton have been together since 2015. The duo began seeing each other after working together on the singing reality show, The Voice. They announced their engagement in October last year.

