Casey Affleck makes his relationship with 'love' Caylee Cowan Instagram official

Casey Affleck confirmed his relationship with actress Caylee Cowan as he shared a post referring to her as "My love" along with a selfie. On November 25, the Oscar winner gushed over the Cowan and shared selfies of the duo as they both donated blood to the Red Cross. Caylee also commented on Casey's post and expressed her love for Affleck.

After their PDA photos went viral, Casey Affleck, 46, has now gone Instagram official with Caylee, 23. The actor in his recent post that showed him and Cowan donating blood for the Red Cross opened up about the actress as he mentioned how she is always supportive. Casey while referring to his relationship with Caylee wrote, "She is not on the Love's active roster [the baseball team he plays for], but she is MY Love, and she ALWAYS shows up when it counts." Caylee also left a comment on the post and said, "I love you so much."

Check out Casey Affleck's post here:

Casey in his post also added a note of thanks to other Love teammates who donated blood to the nonprofit organization, including Mets pitcher Brian Nichol, designer Kody McCarty and Jon Hamm.

Reacting to Hamm's blood donation for Red Cross, Casey added, "First baseman, and all around real life superman, @jonhamm_officially was in the house to give his incredible DNA to someone who might need it. [I asked if I could have some of Jon's blood, and if it would make me better looking, but I was told 'No, and probably not.']"

