Casey Affleck skips brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding; Here's why

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for the second time in the presence of their friends and family in Georgia on Saturday. Nearly a month after their impromptu wedding in Las Vegas, Bennifer said "I do" again in a rather extravagant ceremony. While the couple's close ones were expected to attend, Ben's brother Casey Affleck was missing.

According to People, Affleck's brother skipped attending his wedding because of family duties. A source informed the portal, that the Manchester by the Sea star was unable to be present for Bennifer's nuptials, "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home." Casey was reportedly previously spotted stepping out Friday with girlfriend Caylee Cowan.

Ahead of the wedding, Casey was reportedly also photographed on Saturday in Los Angeles. He shares sons Indiana and Atticus with ex-wife Summer Phoenix. As for the attendees at the wedding, Ben's longtime best friend Matt Damon was present at the ceremony with his wife Lucian. Also attending the ceremony was director Kevin Smith who will be working with Affleck on an upcoming project.

After originally dating from 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April. Last month, Lopez broke the surprising news of their wedding to fans in her newsletter as she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives."

