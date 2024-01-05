Casey Anthony's Parents, The Lie Detector Test: Cindy Anthony storms off set in the middle of an interview

In 2011, Casey Anthony, daughter of George and Cindy Anthony, was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter for the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Caylee. However, she did receive a misdemeanor for providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

The two grandparents, Cindy and George have come forward as a result of Casey's claims that she was sexually abused by her father, and have alleged that he was involved in concealing Caylee's whereabouts after her death. The 2022 docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, further bolsters her claims, accusing George of staging the crime scene to implicate Casey in her daughter's death.

In a new clip of the docuseries, Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test, the couple sits in their living room after they each took a series of polygraph tests to dispute their daughter's claims against them.

Cindy Anthony storms off set in the middle of an interview

In a clip from Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test, both Cindy and George Anthony sit in their living room after they each took a series of polygraph tests to dispute their daughter's claims against them. Cindy and George sit next to each other as they speak with the host of the A&E special. Things began to take a turn with Cindy during the interview. "Yeah, it can change our life," Cindy says as George quietly sits next to her. "This is serious."

Mid-interview, Cindy suggested that the portion of the chair in which George was sitting is angled so that he could have a better line of sight in the camera. At first, a cameraman says that they can try it. However, a producer interjects which sends Cindy over the edge. "OK, Erica, you don't even want to try it," Cindy tells the producer who is off camera. Cindy further explained that she only wanted to try rearranging George's portion of the seat and not the entire setup. As she gets more frustrated, she eventually storms out of the room mid-interview while she continues to speak to producers off-set.

"I'm not even getting any consideration," Cindy said. "I don't want to make this harder than this is, and that's not very much. I'm trying to help him because if he blows all of this, he can go to jail." George sits on the unmoved couch, lets out a sigh, and says, "She wants to control all of this."

Cindy Anthony had a panic attack mid-interview

In a clip from the A&E special, Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test, Cindy Anthony was asked about whether or not she thinks Casey knows what happened to her daughter, Caylee in 2008. "Yes, I believe, 100 percent. I kept hoping upon hope that she would confess," Cindy says of Casey. "And that's the only reason I've been putting myself through all of her drama and everything."

In 2008, Cindy reported Caylee's disappearance, claiming Casey had provided different explanations. Caylee's remains were found in a laundry bag near the Anthony family's house, and Casey was charged with first-degree murder. The defense claimed Caylee drowned in the family's swimming pool, accusing George of disposing of her remains.

"I lost Casey and my granddaughter that day, but Caylee has always been the priority," Cindy says in the new special. "Caylee has always been the priority." "To sit here and keep listening to her make different stories as it fits," Cindy says, before breaking down, and getting up from the interview.

"I'm having a hard time. I'm having a panic attack. I'm sorry. I'm gonna take my anxiety pills. I'm sorry," Cindy says before going into the other room where George goes to comfort and hold her. "I'm starting to lose it. I'm starting to faint. I'm starting to pass out."

