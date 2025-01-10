Cash Warren Made Foretelling Comment on Relationship with Jessica Alba Months Before Reported Split – Find Out
Cash Warren previously shared insights into the effort that went into his 20-year marriage to Jessica Alba, describing it as 'hard work'. Here's what he said.
Cash Warren, the estranged husband of actress Jessica Alba, reflected on the challenges of their marriage just months before reports of their separation surfaced. In July 2024, Warren shared with Us Weekly that their relationship required effort.
“I think, ultimately, the friendship and support and just knowing that your partner has your back means everything to us,” he said. Warren also credited their bond to their mutual commitment, saying, “It’s hard work, but we roll up our sleeves and we do it.”
Cash Warren married Alba in 2008, and the couple has been together for two decades. Discussing the longevity of their relationship, Warren admitted, “It’s wild. It’s the longest relationship I could have ever imagined.”
He shared that their connection was built on shared values and supporting one another, stating, “The secret is having each other’s back.”
In an earlier interview, Warren revealed how he and Alba kept their relationship strong by spending time together away from parenting duties.
“For us, it’s getting out of the house and going and staying somewhere else for a night,” he shared. “Unplugging is big. We love taking walks. We love chatting. We love eating good food together. We have so many of the same interests that we enjoy.”
Despite their efforts, the couple reportedly separated and is heading for divorce, according to TMZ. Neither Alba nor Warren has commented on the news publicly.
However, Jessica Alba has been spotted without her wedding ring in recent paparazzi photos. A source told People that Alba felt it was hard to keep the spark in their marriage.
