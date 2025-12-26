Cashero Episode 1–8 Release Time: When and Where to Watch Lee Jun-ho’s New K-Drama in India

The wait is almost over for K-drama fans as Cashero, one of the most anticipated Korean series of the year, premieres on Netflix today, December 26. The superhero drama stars Lee Jun-ho in the lead and marks his full-fledged return to K-dramas after nearly two years. With growing buzz on social media and search platforms, Cashero is already drawing strong attention ahead of its release.

Cashero episode 1–8 release time and streaming details in India

Cashero will officially premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2025. Unlike weekly releases, the streaming platform will drop all eight episodes at once, allowing viewers to binge-watch the entire season in one go. In India, the series will be available to stream from 1:30 PM IST. The drama will be accessible with subtitles, making it easy for global audiences to tune in.

This release strategy is expected to boost viewership, especially among fans who have been eagerly waiting to see Lee Jun-ho back on screen after King the Land (2023). His other 2025 project, Typhoon Family, has already received positive feedback, further increasing expectations for Cashero.

Here’s what Cashero is about

Cashero follows the story of Kang Sang-ung, an ordinary community center employee whose life changes after he gains superpowers with a strange limitation. His strength depends entirely on how much cash he has. Every time he uses his powers, his money vanishes. This unusual rule turns heroism into a financial risk and adds a relatable layer to the superhero genre.

Sang-ung’s girlfriend, Kim Min-suk, played by Kim Hye-jun, is a math expert who helps him calculate the cost of each heroic decision. As the story unfolds, Sang-ung discovers a hidden world of people with special abilities. He teams up with Byeon Ho-in, a lawyer who gains power only after drinking, played by Kim Byung-chul, and Bang Eun-mi, a cheerful woman whose telekinetic powers depend on calorie intake, played by Kim Hyang-gi.

Together, they face the Criminal Association, a dangerous group targeting powered individuals.

Directed by Lee Chang-min and written by Lee Jane and Jeon Chan-ho, Cashero is based on the popular Kakao Webtoon by team befar. Along with Lee Jun-ho, the cast includes Kim Hye-jun, Kim Byung-chul, Kim Hyang-gi, Kang Han-na, and Lee Chae-min.

