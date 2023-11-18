Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs settlement: What were her initial demands rejected by the rapper before reaching an "amicable" resolution?

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape, sex trafficking, violence, drug usage and abuse.

Cassandra Ventura aka Cassie had accused former boyfriend and famous music mogul Diddy Combs of several serious allegations on November 16, 2023. The singer had alleged that the famed rapper had abused her, raped her, and sexually trafficked her in their 11 years old relationship.

The claims were earlier dismissed by Diddy’s representatives but the pair has now decided to amicably settle the whole matter out of court and not bring much limelight onto the whole affair.

Diddy and Cassie settle out of court

After making some very serious allegations against her former partner on Thursday, the Me & U singer has now decided to settle the whole case out of court. This will ensure that the pair who have both moved on from their relationship and have since started separate families with their respective partners would not drag each other’s name into the public and can maintain a modicum of respect.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.” the Official Girl singer said in a statement.

Earlier there was reported to be a point of contention between the lawyers of both parties on the terms of the settlement that would have prevented Cassie Ventura from going public with her claims. Allegedly, Ventura and her lawyers were demanding a settlement amount of around USD 30 million. This was not readily accepted by Diddy's team of lawyers who wanted to negotiate further. In the meantime, Ventura and her team went ahead with the allegations and gained certain leverage over their opposing party.

The final settlement that has been reached by both parties now has not been revealed but it is assumed that Ventura and her team may have secured a lucrative settlement offer leading her to not go ahead with her lawsuit.

This settlement has prevented a potentially career-ending trial that would have bared Diddy’s personal and professional life and put his career in jeopardy. The allegations made by Ventura had prompted various other tidbits to be revealed about Diddy’s alleged bad behavior from different corners as well.

Diddy and Cassie’s volatile relationship over the years

The Diddy and Cassie relationship saga has been a long and winding story that has been in the headlines a lot of times over the past decade or so. The couple got together in 2007 when Cassie was just 19 years old, 14 years younger than her ex-boyfriend.

The couple had numerous public fights as well as rumors of cheating associated with them over their 11-year-long relationship. They decided to part ways in 2018, after which both of them started their own families with Cassie getting married to Alex Fine and Diddy having a daughter with Dana Tran.

The couple was even amicable with each other for a few years after their relationship with Diddy even publicly congratulating Cassie on her engagement to Alex Fine. This was until Cassie made these serious allegations in November 2023.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse and drug usage, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

