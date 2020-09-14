  1. Home
Cassie Randolph claims former Bachelor Colton Underwood bugged her car; Files for restraining order

The reasons behind Cassie Randolph’s restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Cassie Randolph and former Bachelor Colton Underwood have been revealed, scroll down to see what they were.
The reason that Cassie Randolph has filed a restraining order against ex-boyfriend, Colton Underwood, has been revealed. According to a new report from US Weekly, the site says that Cassie, 25, filed the legal paperwork because of harassing her via text message, as well as putting a tracking device on her car.

 

Cassie claims that Colton had “placed a tracking device on the bottom of her car and alleged he has shown up uninvited to her apartment and parent’s home in Huntington Beach on ‘obsessive walks’ in the middle of the night.”

 

After the claims got out, a source close to the 28-year-old former Bachelor star spoke to US Weekly about the allegations Cassie has made about Colton, revealing that he was caught off guard from them. The insider said that Colton had not spoken to Cassie “in a month. He’s been in Colorado and this was all a surprise. He was completely blindsided.” They added, “Colton was absolutely in love with Cassie. It was clear she did not feel the same way about him, which of course, upset him. It was really hard for him. She literally broke up with him as soon as he was healthy enough to move out.”

 

The two Bachelor Nation stars started dating after season 23 of The Bachelor, where Colton actually quit the show to be with her. Cassie and Colton broke up and announced their split to fans in May this year.

 

