Cassie Ventura’s Legal Team Slams Sean Diddy Combs’ Apology Video; Calls It ‘Pathetic Desperation’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Sean Diddy Combo has been in the news for the past few days after footage of him assaulting his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, leaked on the internet. The music mogul posted a minute-long video addressing the disturbing footage, in which he could be seen beating, kicking, and dragging his ex in the hallway of a hotel.

However, Cassie Ventura’s legal team slammed the video. “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the legal firm representing Ventura, told Page Six in a statement Sunday. Let's find out more about the entire apology video drama.

What does Cassie Ventura's legal team have to say?

As mentioned, Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the legal firm, said, "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday."

She also stated that the rapper only issued a public apology after his repeated denials were proven false, revealing his pathetic desperation and that no one will be swayed by his words on social media. Moreover, Ventura already filed a lawsuit against the rapper in 2023, but the pair settled for an undisclosed amount just one day after the filing.

What did Diddy Combos say in his apology video?

In Combs’ apology, he explained that it is “so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that.” The rapper claimed he was “f—ked up” and had “hit rock bottom” at the time of the assault in 2016. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he said. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, and I’m disgusted now.”

Furthermore, he said that after the incident, he sought out professional help and claimed he wished to be a better man. He concluded the video by saying that he is not asking for forgiveness but that he's truly sorry.

