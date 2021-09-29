Cast of upcoming series How I Met Your Father SURPRISES Hilary Duff on her 34th birthday

Looks like Hilary Duff is soaking up the birthday love at work and at home! The actress and singer was surprised by costars and production staff at the set for her new Hulu program How I Met Your Father on her 34th birthday on Tuesday. Duff entered the huge room totally unprepared, as witnessed by her HIMYF costar Francia Raisa's Instagram Story, as Raisa and others crouched down behind set pieces for the surprise.

When the star walked with a coworker, the group jumped out and yelled "Surprise!" before playing "In Da Club" by 50 Cent in honor of Duff's special day. They then sang "Happy Birthday" to Duff, and the mother of three gave everyone air hugs. However, Matthew Koma, Duff's husband of two years, also sent her a lovely birthday greeting. On Sunday, Koma shared a picture of himself, his wife, and their youngest kid Mae, along with some lovely comments for Duff's birthday. "I truly don't know how you do it all – the backbone of our family and the Stevie of our Fleet," the 34-year-old musician wrote.

"I'm really the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you," he later added. "I hope this year allows you some of the best memories yet… We will be here to cheer you on as you reach for every little dream cloud you come up with while we're talking in bed at night. Happy birthday to the greatest wifey, mom, and snacking partner there is."

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Duff and Koma have two children, Mae James, who is six months old, and Banks Violet, who is two years old. She also has a 9-year-old son named Luca Cruz, whom she shares with her previous husband, Mike Comrie.

