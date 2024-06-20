Cat Deeley Issues Apology After 'Inappropriate' Seizure Joke After Facing Backlash

TV presenter and actress Cat Deeley apologized for making an appalling seizure joke on This Morning. When the criticism followed her comment on the June 17 episode, the next day, after viewer backlash, Deeley broke her silence by issuing an apology.

She apologized to viewers, saying she didn't mean to offend anyone with her light-hearted comment about her dancing style. She acknowledged it might have caused upset and expressed her regret, clarifying it wasn't her intention.

Deeley apologizes for seizure joke during Meghan Trainor introduction

Deeley made the joke after returning from a break with co-host Shephard. As they introduced American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor in the studio, her song, All About That Bass played in the background.

When Deeley started dancing and said, “Nothing to see here,” Shephard jokingly asked if she was OK. She replied, “Yeah, I’m fine. Just having a seizure. Welcome back.” Her comment was criticized as cruel, stupid, and offensive, with epilepsy awareness groups urging her to educate herself about the condition.

"Seizures are no laughing matter for people with epilepsy, @catdeeley," Epilepsy Society wrote on X/Twitter. "Please do better and educate yourselves about this difficult and poorly understood condition, @thismorning."

Young Epilepsy criticizes Cat Deeley for seizure joke on this morning

Young Epilepsy expressed disappointment over Cat Deeley's joke about seizures on This Morning, highlighting that over 100,000 children and young people in the UK live with epilepsy, which has a significant impact on their lives and should not be ridiculed. Epilepsy advocate Simon Privett also criticized the remark, pointing out that such comments contribute to stigma and misunderstanding about epilepsy, suggesting that Cat Deeley and ITV need awareness training.

Epilepsy Action criticized Cat Deeley's careless language, stating it has real consequences for people with epilepsy who already face stigma. Many others found her remark disgusting and a disgrace, with one viewer emphasizing that Epilepsy is NOT a laughing matter.

After being appointed host of This Morning, Deeley called the show a national institution and emphasized its importance to viewers, promising to take good care of it with co-host Ben Shephard. Their hiring followed a tumultuous year for the show, including controversy involving Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's subsequent departure.

