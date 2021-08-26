‘Cat lady’ Taylor Swift parties with her pets in latest TikTok video; Leaves fans in splits

Ever since Taylor Swift has joined TikTok, Swifties are being surprised with quality content from their favourite singer one after the other. Recently, she took to the app to post her take on being a ‘cat lady,’ which has made fans talk about her nonstop! She also took to her Insta stories to post the same video for her followers to take a look at.

In the video, Taylor shows a snippet from an interview she had in 2014, when she was told that having two cats means she’s having a ‘party’. The video later transitions into present-day Taylor who dances along with her two pet cats Meredith and Olivia, whom she named after characters from the television show Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order.

She recalled asking people if having two cats would mean that she is a ‘cat lady’, to which her friends and family assured her that having three or more cats would mean she is a cat lady, but having two cats means it’s a ‘party’. The video is hilariously shot, at one point, the video shows Swift in 2021, having accepted her fate as the ‘cat lady’, and can be witnessed having a fun time with her cats! Fans have gone crazy as Swift continues to drop one hilarious video after the other on TikTok. Swifties have even taken to Twitter to discuss Taylor’s video. While some fans are gushing over her cats, others have taken to commenting on Swift’s comic sense, and her girl-next-door style.

Recently, Swift has also announced the re-release of her 2012 album Red, which will now be released as ‘Taylor’s version’ following her battle with mogul Scooter Braun. Taylor’s version of Red will be out on November 19, and fans are especially excited about her collaboration with Ed Sheeran on their previous song ‘Everything Has Changed’ which will also be re-recorded for the newest version of ‘Red.’

