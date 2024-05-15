Catalonia: A Beginners Guide to Catalon Films As Productions Stun At Cannes Film Festival 2024

Catalonia, an autonomous region in northeastern Spain, bears its own distinct identity, language, and culture. The region bears a strong and rich tradition of filmmaking, with several laurels vouching for it this time at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Titles like Blue Sun Palace by Constance Tsang, Daniela Forever by Nacho Vigalondo, and Misericordia by Alain Guiraudie are set to be shown at this global film festival. Most films are produced in Catalan or Spanish, and the industry received global recognition in the late 1970s. While a lot of people would not be familiar with the history and offerings of this industry, here is a list of some films that beginners can pick up:

Black Bread (Pa Negre) (2010)

Directed by Agustí Villaronga, this Oscar-nominated film is set in Catalan, Spain post the country's civil war. A boy from a remote village called Andreu, who is on the losing side of the war, finds the corpse of a man and his son in the forest. While the authorities want to accuse Andreu's father of the murders, the young boy sets on a mission to find out who the actual perpetrators are.

The Body (El Cos) (2012)

This psychological thriller, directed by Orion Paulo, follows the story of a woman who wakes up in a morgue with no memories of how she got there. Now she had to stitch together all the pieces of information while trying to escape to survive by escaping.

The Endless Trench (La trinchera infinita) (2019)

A historical drama helmed by Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, and Jose Mari Goenaga, it showcases the life of a man in 1936, who hides in a cramped hole of his home as the nation is consumed by a dictatorship.

Uncertain Glory (Incerta glòria) (2017)

Also set in a war-torn Spain in the year 1937, the story follows Lluis, a young Republican soldier who is stationed in a quiet village. He falls head over heels for the charms of a deceitful femme fatale named Carlana, but the latter would not stop tapping his infatuation for her own gain.

Nocturna (2007)

Directors Adria Garcia and Victor Maldonado helm this animated feature film, which chronicles the story of an orphan boy named Tim. Initially afraid of the dark, he starts exploring the night sky with his newfound friend the Cat Shephard.

