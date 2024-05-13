Catching Fire: Anita Pallenberg, The Focus Of A New Documentary

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of death.

The new documentary, Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg, examines the life and career of Keith Richards’ former girlfriend. It reportedly hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

Anita Pallenberg moved to the USA in 1963 to pursue modeling. Her life took a turn when she met The Rolling Stones in Munich in 1965. She dated Brian Jones until 1967, then began a relationship with Keith Richards until 1980. They had three children: Marlon, Angela, and Tara.

Anita Pallenberg's children influence documentary creation

Marlon and Angela are now in their 50s, but sadly, Tara passed away just two months after birth. Interestingly, Pallenberg’s surviving children were instrumental in creating the documentary. People Magazine reported that Marlon was the one who proposed the idea to filmmakers Alexis Bloom and Svetlana Zill.

According to the trailer for Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg on YouTube, the synopsis describes Pallenberg as a woman who often made newspaper headlines. She was labeled a rock n' roll goddess, a voodoo priestess, and an evil seductress. Accused of trying to break up the Rolling Stones and other things, those who knew her saw her as an influential cultural figure and a devoted mother, innocent of the accusations.

The synopsis also mentions that unseen home movies and family photos offer insights into life with the Rolling Stones, revealing a story of both success and sorrow. From Barbarella to the Swiss Alps and from the Lower East Side to London, Anita Pallenberg was a pioneering creative force.

Anita Pallenberg and Keith Richards' first child, Marlon

People Magazine reported that Marlon Leon Sundeep Richards, the first child of Anita Pallenberg and Keith Richards, was born on Aug. 10, 1969. Growing up with his father, a prominent member of The Rolling Stones, Marlon experienced life on the road. Richards discussed his son's challenges during constant touring. Anita mentioned in a 2017 interview with journalist Alain Elkann that they frequently traveled. She personally educated Marlon, delaying his formal schooling until he turned 8 due to their nomadic lifestyle. Anita remarked, "We were often on tour, and I took my son everywhere. He began school at 8, and I taught him to read and write while Keith’s mother cared for my daughter."

In 1992, Marlon met model Lucie de la Falaise, and they married two years later. They have three children: Ella Rose, Orson, and Ida Violet. Marlon, now 54, resided in an English farmhouse and pursued careers as a photographer, gallery curator, and graphic artist.

Anita and Keith's daughter Angela: The truth behind the song Angie

Anita and Keith's second child, daughter Dandelion Angela Richards, was born on April 17, 1972. Despite her given name being Dandelion, she goes by Angela. Fans once thought The Rolling Stones' song Angie was about Keith's daughter, but he clarified in his 2010 autobiography that it wasn't. He explained that Angie came to him spontaneously while writing the song, and he didn't know his daughter would be named Angela.

According to People Magazine, Angela married Dominic Jennings in 1998. After their split, she started dating Graham Whitney, and they have two children together. In 2020, Graham and Angela got engaged. They have a daughter named Ava Melody, born in 2011, and a son named Otto Reed, born in 2014. Angela keeps her private life low-key but is said to be close to her siblings.

Anita Pallenberg and Keith Richards lose son Tara at birth

As per People Magazine, Anita Pallenberg and Keith Richards welcomed their second son, Tara Jo Jo Gunne Richards, on March 26, 1976. Tragically, he passed away in June of the same year due to sudden infant death syndrome.

During a 2015 conversation with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Richards shared that he was touring with The Rolling Stones in France when his baby boy passed away. The news devastated him, but he found solace in performing on stage. While the band was in Paris, his family was in Geneva. According to The Guardian, he expressed how deeply Tara's passing affected him, admitting that continuing to perform was the only way he could distract himself from the grief. He said, “ I thought, I will go mad unless I do this show tonight. If I don’t do something I am supposed to if I just sit here with this idea, I don’t know what I’d do.”

Keith Richards married Patti Hansen in 1983, and they have two daughters, Theodora and Alexandra.

