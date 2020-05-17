Cate Blanchett admits that her wedding anniversary has its own woes

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett says her wedding anniversary is not at all romantic because her husband Andrew Upton wraps up vacuum cleaner and ironing boards as gifts.

The Oscar-winner has been married to director Upton for 23 years.

"My first wedding anniversary my husband gave me a vacuum cleaner and then he gave me a mixer," mirror.co.uk quoted Blanchett as saying.

"It used to be silver and gold but now that list includes coffee makers and irons and gone is the sense of getting to the gold and diamond anniversary. Now it's the microwave anniversary. It's so less romantic now and timeless," she added.

Blanchett met Upton on the set of a TV show in 1996. He proposed three weeks later. They have formed their own film company together called Dirty Films.

In lockdown, Blanchett has been homeschooling their four children, and admitted it is hard.

"We did have a meltdown on Sunday, the kids are all homeschooled and I think it all struck us between 9 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. that we had all been locked in and not seen another human being for seven weeks. It was like we were in deep space and could not get off the spaceship. I was frightened someone was going to eat someone. Your children think you are so annoying and you think, aI am not that bad, am I?' I am always crying. It was one of those where everyone storms off and then you forget it," she said on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast.

Also Read Cate Blanchett REVEALS she tried to land a second role in The Lord Of The Rings after playing Galadriel

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×