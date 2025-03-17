Cate Blanchett Breaks Silence on her Viral Online Rants; Here’s Why She Does Them

Cate Blanchett isn’t surprised over the fact that her leaf blower rants went viral. The actress sat down with People Magazine to drop the details of her new production of Anton Chekhov’s play, The Seagull. Amid sharing the information about her upcoming projects, the actress also brought up one of her pet peeves, which is audience participation in theaters.

Ahead of getting her work for the drama started, the actress joined her co-stars, Michael Fassbender, Rege-Jean Page, Naomi Harris, and Pierce Brosnan, to promote her new thriller film, Black Bag. While the actress returned to the U.K. for her remaining performances, her banter regarding the leaf blowers with Fassbender went viral on the internet.

Over the years, Blanchett has been open about her annoyance over the leaf blower machine. During her special segment on the 2022 episode of Hot Ones, the actress claimed that the noise of the machine just raises up her blood pressure.

When recently asked about the leaf blowers again, Blanchett bluntly stated, “They're the most moronic invention.” She further added, “They're a symbol of all that is wrong with us as a species.”

Getting her co-star into the conversation as well, the actress went on to ask Fassbender, “You just got me going about leaf blowers. They're moronic. I mean, if you see someone with a leaf blower, doesn't your blood pressure go up?”

The German-Irish native responded, “I usually hear them first.” He further added, “It's the sound. I wonder when they're going to come up with a silent leaf blower. But yeah, it's like blowing the leaves in another place.”

Apart from the banter between the co-stars going viral on the internet, they have showcased the same energy and chemistry on the screens as well. Blanchett and Fassbender will portray the roles of Kathryn St. Jean and George Woodhouse. Their characters lie to each other out of necessity for their jobs.