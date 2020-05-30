Cate Blanchett to play Lilith in the film adaptation of Borderlands by director Eli Roth

As per media reports, the video game which is now being made into a film will have four members of a group on a search of some unique never seen before technology.

The well-known video game Borderlands is all set to be adapted into a film, and the Ocean 8 actress Cate Blanchett will be essaying the role of Lilith in the film. The Borderlands film adaption will be helmed by director Eli Roth. The film will see Cate Blanchett playing the lead role. As per media reports, the video game which is now being made into a film will have four members of a group on a search of some unique never seen before technology. The four members are called Vault Hunters, according to news reports. On the work front, Cate will also feature in the Hollywood drama called Don’t Look Up.

This film has Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence in the lead. The film is expected to be a satirical drama and is helmed by director Adam McKay. As per media reports, the film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett features two dedicated astronomers who solve a great puzzle to figure out that the planet Earth is in grave danger. Now, these two lead characters have a mammoth task at hand, that of saving the world. For this purpose, the two ladies have a time frame of six months to save the planet from an attack from a meteorite.

Now, with just six months in hand to save the world, Jennifer and Cate's characters have to find a way to stop the planet from witnessing its unfortunate end. The storyline of Don’t Look Up is as unique as it is quirky, which is why the fans are very curious to know more about the film. Cate Blanchett will also star in Guillermo del Toro's film, called Nightmare Alley

