Cate Blanchett Reflects On Working With Her Co-Star Matt Damon In The Talented Mr Ripley: 'It Was One Of My Best...'

Cate Blanchett opened up about her experience working in her 1999 psychological thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley movie. In the film, she played the character of Meredith Logue opposite her co-star Matt Damon, who depicted the role of Tom Ripley. While the movie received mixed reviews at the time of its release, Blanchett recently shared that it was one of her 'best jobs,' and she enjoyed working with Damon on the film set. Read on further to know more details!

Cate Blanchett recently appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival, where, as per People magazine, Blanchett reflected on her decades-long career and achievements. In a 90-minute session at the Royal Alexandra Theater, the actress also shared her experience filming the 1999 thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley, based on the Patricia Highsmith acclaimed novel.

The movie has an intriguing plot, which follows Tom Ripley (Matt Damon), a deceitful con artist who infiltrates the life of the affluent Dickey Greenleaf (Jude Law) and his girlfriend Marge Sherwood (Gwyneth Paltrow). As per the publication, Blanchett admitted that the film "was one of my best jobs," adding, "It was such a great — I had the best summer with [her late co-star] Philip Seymour Hoffman."

The Carol actress added, "We went to a place called Fashion Pizza. We ate lots of pizza." She also noted that during filming, she stayed in her co-star Matt Damon's "fabulous apartment" while he had to train at the Four Seasons daily, whereas she "got to luxuriate."

The publication noted that during her discussion, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey mentioned he would be showing clips from her films, including The Aviator. Blanchett responded humorously, expressing her discomfort with watching herself on screen. She joked about needing a "barf bucket," noting. "These things are not — one is not meant to watch back."

Kate Blanchett was at the festival to support her two upcoming projects, her psychological thriller miniseries Disclaimer and a black comedy film Rumors.

In Disclaimer, Blanchett portrays the role of an investigative journalist, Catherine Ravenscroft, who has made a name for herself by uncovering the misdeeds and transgressions of others. Her life takes a terrifying turn when she receives a novel from an unknown author and is shocked to find that she is the central character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.

Meanwhile, Disclaimer will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 11, 2024. The series also features Louis Partridge, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kevin Kline, Kodi Smit-McPhee, HoYeon Jung, Lesley Manville, and Leila George, among others.