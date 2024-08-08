Cate Blanchett Reveals How Her Lunch With Queen Elizabeth Turned Into Prince Philip Hilariously Asking To Fix 'His DVD Player'

Cate Blanchett recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and talked about a memorable lunch with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. The 55-year-old actress and producer revealed that the luncheon took a surprising turn when Prince Philip sought her help to fix his DVD player.

Blanchett, known for her roles in The Lord of the Rings and Elizabeth, showed her confusion about the royal invitation. "I had lunch at the palace," Blanchett said. When asked why she was invited, she replied, “I do not know. The head of the fire brigade was there and Helen Fielding—not the novelist—the scientist, was there.”

The actress speculated that her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in the 1998 film Elizabeth might have influenced the invitation. The interaction, however, took a humorous turn when Prince Philip requested technical assistance. "Prince Philip just asked if I could help him with his DVD player," Blanchett said, laughing. "Because I was an actress."

Host Andy Cohen asked if Blanchett assisted Prince Philip with his DVD player. Blanchett admitted, “No, I did not. I’m not technical.” The actress's response elicited laughter, as she added, "Oh that old line," referring to the common stereotype of actors being called on for unrelated tasks.

This was not the first time Blanchett talked about her interaction with Prince Philip. In 2018, she told the story on the U.K. talk show The Jonathan Ross Show. She described being one of the twelve guests at a lunch where Prince Philip, who sat next to her, stated his confusion about setting up his DVD player.

Advertisement

“I was given a DVD player for Christmas and I can’t work out whether I put the green cord in or the red cord,” Blanchett recalled him saying. "I thought, 'He's invited me to lunch to tell me about his DVD player!'"

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Blanchett was asked if Queen Elizabeth had seen her film Elizabeth. Blanchett joked that it became very clear that she had not.

Blanchett's stories provide a delightful glimpse into her time with the British royals, blending humor and the unexpected quirks of celebrity life. Her candid stories not only entertain but also provide insight into her life beyond her film roles.

ALSO READ: ‘I Was Completely Terrified’: Taylor Swift Once Reflected On Touring Fears After Ariana Grande's Manchester Concert Attack