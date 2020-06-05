Cate Blanchett REVEALS she suffered a head injury due to a 'chainsaw accident' amid COVID 19 lockdown

Cate Blanchett revealed she suffered a head injury due to a potentially deadly chainsaw accident amid the coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

Australian actress Cate Blanchett revealed that she recently suffered a head injury due to a potentially deadly accident during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The 51-year-old actor casually shared a few details from her near-death experience in a podcast interview with former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Daily Mail reported. The actress mentioned that she took a 'little nick to the head' while using a mechanical saw but thankfully it did not turn into anything serious. She even asserted that the incident was very “exciting.”

“I'm fine. I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn't. Apart from the little nick to the head, I'm fine,” she said told Gillard Reacting to her shocking revelation, Gillard said “Be very careful with that chainsaw. You've got a very famous head, I don't think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it.” The two-time Oscar-winning actress is currently practicing social distancing in her country estate in East Sussex.

Aside from her brush with death, the actress mentioned that her lockdown has been monotonous and mostly uneventful. She shared that she had taken a year off work to help her son through his exams. However, because of the coronavirus shutdown, the exams did not take place. “I took the year off ostensibly to be with him and support him through the exam period. And then all of this exam stuff evaporated and I'm left with an 18-year-old who doesn't really want to have anything to do with me!” she explained.

