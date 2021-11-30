Cate Blanchett says she was 'absolutely chuffed' when Adele called her a fashion icon

Cate Blanchett has recently revealed how she felt when Adele called her a fashion icon. The actress, 52, has opened up on her children, her latest movie Don't Look Up, and how social media influences her family, especially her kids. In a new interview with Porter Magazine, via Just Jared, the star has also discussed her reaction when Adele called her a fashion legend.

For those unversed, during an interview with Vogue, Adele had revealed that her style icon is Cate Blanchett. She had even said that it's Cate Blanchett who always makes a stunning appearance on any red carpet.

"I was absolutely chuffed!" Blanchett began as she gushed over the Easy on Me singer. "I think she is amazing. So down to Earth. Our paths crossed when she came to Australia on tour," Blanchett added. Opening up further, the actress discussed the influence of social media on her children. She noted that due to so much information coming from social media, she teaches her kids to share only the authentic information and not anything and everything they read online. "I say to the children when they mention something, 'Where did you read it? What has [authenticated] that?'," the actress said.

Furthering adding to the same topic, she also emphasized how people should make sure to check the sources before spreading anything online.

The actress also said that people need to be "f*****g scared" about climate change and global warming. "Be collectively courageous enough to face that fear and do something about it," she said.

