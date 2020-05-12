Cate Blanchett to share screen space with Jennifer Lawrence in the satirical drama Don’t Look Up

According to media reports, the film by Adam McKay will have two astronomers who put the math together which reveals that a certain type of meteorite will bring the end of the planet Earth.

The Ocean's 8 actress Cate Blanchett will reportedly share screen space with the Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence. The latest news updates state that the stunning actress Cate Blanchett will be playing a crucial role in the highly anticipated Netflix drama called Don’t Look Up. This film as per the news reports is expected to be a satirical film, which will be helmed by Adam McKay. The director is known for portraying elements in films like inefficient systems, wrongdoings, and foolishness. Now the fans are very excited to see what kind of character will the Notes on a Scandal actress essay in the upcoming science-fiction drama.

According to media reports, the film by Adam McKay will have two astronomers who put the math together which reveals that a certain type of meteorite will bring the end of the planet Earth. Now, that is an interesting and rather intriguing story plot. The fans have already started guessing as to how the two astronomers will try to save the planet by stopping the event from happening. The timeline is set for six months and these two characters have to do whatever it takes to save the world.

News reports in Collider suggest that April was the month when the makers were planning to kick start their work. But, due to the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic. The work on the Netflix film could get delayed. The director Adam McKay has previously collaborated with actors like Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt and The Office actor Steve Carell.

