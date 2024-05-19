Cate Blanchett’s New Film Rumors Named After Fleetwood Mac’s Album? Actress Reveals During Cannes 2024 Press Con

Ever wondered what the source of inspiration behind coming up with a movie name might be? Well, Cate Blanchett‘s new film Rumours took its name from the iconic Fleetwood Mac album; it was revealed at a Cannes Film Festival press conference.

The dark comedy, directed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and Blanchett received a minute-long standing ovation as she blew kisses to the adoring crowd. The audience embraced the film's dark humor, breaking into laughter throughout the entirety of the late-night screening.

More details about the inspiration behind naming the film Rumours

At the Cannes Film Festival press conference, Cate Blanchett said she confirmed the answer to her question with Galen Johnson which was “Why the hell is this movie called Rumours?" Blanchett then mentioned that her husband had asked if the title was after the Fleetwood Mac album, to which Johnson had replied affirmatively.

That's when, Galen Johnson explained that the directors were looking at a list of the 10 best album names, and Rumours was on there and they liked that name. Moreover, the name was renowned for its famously creative and fraught history, no one questioned why it was named Rumors so the makers just decided to keep it.

What is the plot of the movie Rumours?

The intense dark comedy revolves around a group of world leaders who meet at the G7, a political and economic meeting of the minds between Canada, and France in an attempt to draft a joint statement, leaders from Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States found themselves lost in a forest. Amid the chaos, debauchery ensued, and romantic entanglements developed between several of the politicians.

Apart from Cate Blanchett, the film also stars Alicia Vikander, Charles Dance, Roy Dupuis, Denis Ménochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rolando Ravello, Takehiro Hira and Zlatko Burić.

Meanwhile, the co-director of the film, Guy Maddin, happens to be one of the most celebrated Canadian filmmakers and is best known for his experimental style of filmmaking. His previous films include notable ones such as The Saddest Music in the World (2003) and My Winnipeg (2007).

